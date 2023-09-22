Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM MLAs urged to enhance public engagement

The CPM will also utilise the LDF government’s new outreach initiative known as the ‘mass outreach programme’.

Published: 22nd September 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPM state secretariat has called upon its MLAs and party committees to become more actively engaged with the people in all 99  constituencies won by the LDF in the last assembly election. During a secretariat meeting held on Thursday, it was decided to instruct lower committees and party MLAs to engage in dialogues with the public to better understand ground realities. Any grievances of the people should be brought to the attention of higher committees, with government intervention based on the severity of the issues.

The CPM will also utilise the LDF government’s new outreach initiative known as the ‘mass outreach programme,’ in which the Chief  Minister and ministers will tour all 140 assembly constituencies to gather feedback ahead of the next parliamentary election. The party’s state secretariat meeting on Thursday also decided to incorporate this new initiative into the election agenda.

The meeting also discussed the programme’s details, with the Chief Minister participating in all 140 outreach programmes, prioritizing the 99 LDF-won constituencies. Additionally, it was decided that in each district, the Chief Minister would have breakfast meetings with influential figures from various sectors of society, with local MLAs coordinating the efforts. The Party secretariat believes that in order to counter opposition claims by the UDF and negative portrayals by certain media outlets,  the government should present a parallel developmental agenda to the public.

“The mass outreach programme is designed with this goal in mind,” a CPM leader told TNIE. “Through this programme, the Chief Minister and ministers will have the opportunity to engage with a  diverse cross-section of each constituency. The government can showcase completed projects and outline future initiatives.  Furthermore, the government will directly collect feedback from the public,” the leader explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPMLDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp