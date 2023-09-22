CPM MLAs urged to enhance public engagement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat has called upon its MLAs and party committees to become more actively engaged with the people in all 99 constituencies won by the LDF in the last assembly election. During a secretariat meeting held on Thursday, it was decided to instruct lower committees and party MLAs to engage in dialogues with the public to better understand ground realities. Any grievances of the people should be brought to the attention of higher committees, with government intervention based on the severity of the issues.

The CPM will also utilise the LDF government’s new outreach initiative known as the ‘mass outreach programme,’ in which the Chief Minister and ministers will tour all 140 assembly constituencies to gather feedback ahead of the next parliamentary election. The party’s state secretariat meeting on Thursday also decided to incorporate this new initiative into the election agenda.

The meeting also discussed the programme’s details, with the Chief Minister participating in all 140 outreach programmes, prioritizing the 99 LDF-won constituencies. Additionally, it was decided that in each district, the Chief Minister would have breakfast meetings with influential figures from various sectors of society, with local MLAs coordinating the efforts. The Party secretariat believes that in order to counter opposition claims by the UDF and negative portrayals by certain media outlets, the government should present a parallel developmental agenda to the public.

“The mass outreach programme is designed with this goal in mind,” a CPM leader told TNIE. “Through this programme, the Chief Minister and ministers will have the opportunity to engage with a diverse cross-section of each constituency. The government can showcase completed projects and outline future initiatives. Furthermore, the government will directly collect feedback from the public,” the leader explained.

