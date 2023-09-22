KCF draft out: Kerala not to fully adhere to NEP model

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The draft Kerala Curriculum Framework (KCF) released here on Friday has given indications that the state may not fully adhere to the new ‘5+3+3+4’ structure of school education laid down in the National Education Policy (NEP). The state is set to tread its own path in terms of the model to be followed for pre-primary education and also the age criterion for admission to Class 1.

Even as the Centre has directed all the state and union territories to provide admission to Class 1 at the age of ‘six plus’ years as laid down in NEP, the KCF draft is ambivalent in this aspect. The KCF has defined the primary section (from classes 1 to 7) to begin at ‘five / six years’, indicating that the state is in no mood to align its Class 1 admission age in tune with the NEP recommendation.

The KCF draft is also vague on the exact model to be followed in the state for pre-primary students (age 3 to 6 years) even as the NEP has proposed a three-year Anganwadi / pre-school / balavatika model. According to the KCF, the Right to Education (RTE) Act has laid down that the respective state or local governments should take the lead in the education of children in the three to six years age group.

The KCF goes on to add that the state government can decide the age-appropriate activities to be given to children in the three - six age group and also the guidelines to be followed by pre-schools. “If needed, legislation can be enacted by the state for the purpose,” the KCF says indicating that the state is yet to take a formal decision on the three-year pre-school model proposed in NEP. At present, a two-year preschool model is widely followed in the state.

Regarding the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 model, the KCF reminds us that the state never had the tradition of following the national model as such. The state aims to ensure that all children of school age are provided continued education. While the NEP has bracketed classes 9-12 in the secondary section, the state will continue to include Class 8 in the secondary stage, as per the KCF.

NEP’S 5+3+3+4 MODEL

5 years: Foundation stage - 3 year pre-school + classes 1 & 2 (Age: 3 - 8)

3 years: Preparatory stage - Classes 3 - 5 (Age: 8 -11)

3 years: Middle stage - Classes 6 - 8 (Age: 11 - 14)

4 years: Secondary stage - Classes 9 - 12 (Age: 14 - 18)

KCF (proposed)

2-3 years: Pre-school (Age: 3 - 5 / 6)

7 years: Primary - Classes 1 - 7 (Age: 5/ 6 - 12 /13)

5 years: Secondary - Classes 8 - 12 (Age: 13/ 14 - 17 /18)

