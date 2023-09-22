Thiruvananthapuram students return with love from Russia

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Neha Anoop, a student of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram, was among the three who represented India during a camp hosted by Russia to promote fraternity among youngsters across the world. Students from over 52 countries participated in the camp, which was held at Artek, an international children’s centre in Gurzuf, Russia.

“It was a proud moment for me to represent India at such an international platform. Everyone attended the opening ceremony in their traditional attire. I wore the traditional Onam wear. In all, it was a wonderful experience,” says Neha. The 16-year-old was selected after she came first in an All-India competition held for members of the Indo-Russian students’ club.

Interestingly, the other two who were selected for the camp were also from Thiruvananthapuram – Akarsh Nair and Vinu Hari from St Mary’s School. “It is indeed a proud moment for Kerala. Three Thiruvananthapuram students came out as winners in the competition organised by Russian Houses across the country,” says Ratheesh C Nair, the honourary consul of Russia and director of Russia House.

“People in Russia were kind and friendly. Everyone there is very fond of India,” says Neha.

She also expressed her wish to see a similar international camp in India. “It would be great if we hosted such events here. Children from other countries can then visit and experience our culture,” she adds. The Russian House has arranged interactions for the students with personalities like T V Chandran, K A Beena, and Binoy Viswam, who had visited Russia and Artek, to prepare reports on their experience in Russia.

