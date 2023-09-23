Life on the edge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plight of people who work tirelessly on estates carved on Kerala’s hillsides is indeed very dire. Part of what makes life difficult for these workers here is the shoddy conditions accorded to them. They are all tucked into single line houses, called layams -- mere skeleton structures devoid of basic amenities, and set up too long ago that several now betray visible signs of ruin. This inadequency is further compounded by how public utilities – like clean water, good roads, electricity and internet – still remain out of reach to many.

The situation is no different at Braemore Marigold Estate in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram. A protest tent had been set up and standing for nearly 600 days now. M Valsamma, one of the estate’s labourers, tells TNIE why. “Life here is hard. Recently, a portion of my house collapsed, narrowly missing crushing me under it. The harrowing incident still sends a shiver down my spine. We have been out in protest demanding adequate living conditions and clean water for months now, but to no avail. Our cries have fallen on deaf ears,” says the 56-year-old.

The protest, which began with the demand to see wages increased, has seen the Estate shut down for the past two years now. The management is allegedly the least concerned as they are mulling turning this area into a tourist hub, leaving the generations of plantations workers here in a lurch. As work ground to a halt, so have the wages, further rendering it impossible for the people here to lead a normal life.

“This estate is our sweat and blood. We have been working here since 1966. The management was paying us Rs 300. We demanded that the wages be hiked to Rs 476, in accord wit h the state government rule. However, the management is reluctant to grant us this. We cannot give up. We will fight. This is our home,” says 73-year-old K Issac.

Kochupennu, 65, sits outside a labour line house

Located nearly 50 kilometres from the state capital, the Braemore Marigold Estate, which was set up by the British in 1880, boasted a ration shop, a dispensary and a slew of facilities. Now, it is only a pale reflection of what it once was. Francis C, who was born and brought up here, still remembers the old estate with a rose-tinted lens. “There was a school in the estate earlier and 93 children studied there. Now, they have converted the building for another purpose. Likewise, all the other establishments, too, have folded and the condition of the region has deteriorated. We have been complaining about the drinking water issue for a while now. But it seems we are unwanted people,” Francis says.

He recalls how when the protests began, there were many plantation workers joining in, but as weeks turned into months, the clamour has dulled down to a low roar. “Only a few of us are left. I still keep at it as I have nowhere else to go,” laments Francis. Recently, the 60-year-old was made aware that his title deed for a property inside the estate is no longer valid.

Earlier, many workers had applied for houses under the LIFE Mission scheme, but TNIE learned that only a few have managed to get it from the Peringamala panchayat. Following the protest, the state government attempted to settle on numerous occasions, but the non-cooperative stand of the estate management rendered it impossible to find a middle ground.

The protest has also lost a lot of steam after labourers started migrating out of the estate seeking work. According to Francis, only 15 families remain in the estate. Some labourers also allege that the estate management has been bullying them by slapping cases. “They brandish us as thieves. There are six or seven cases lodged against us,” says Bheemsingh, a worker.

The protest is not without merit. According to CITU Peringamala branch committee secretary K Sudarsanan, the management has been keeping the plantation under its possession illegally for 22 years now. “The lease period was for 99 years. It got expired 22 years ago. But the authorities are not taking any action.

Their lackadaisical attitude has seen the management turn the area into a tourist spot,” says Sudarsanan. TNIE has learned that another meeting between the labourers and the estate management is on the anvil. Would that culminate in the end of this long plight or would injustice continue? Only time will tell.

Poor wages and shoddy living conditions have rendered life at Braemore Marigold Estate difficult for the workers. Despite their protest nearing 600 days, neither the management nor the govt has been able to find a resolution. TNIE reporter Shainu Mohan and lensman B P Deepu report from ground-zero

googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });