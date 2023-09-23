Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Schoolkids’ clash: Cases registered

Parassala police and Pozhiyoor police have registered separate cases invoking the Juvenile Justice Act in connection with the clash between minor school students at Parassala and Karode, respectively.

Published: 23rd September 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

One of the incidents was reported at Government HSS, Parassala, where a Class IX student, Krishnakumar, was assaulted by his classmates. The student’s right hand was broken in the attack. 

The incident took place on Thursday during the lunch break. The clash followed a heated argument. The second incident was reported at an underpass on NH 66 near Karode, where a group of students attacked a boy. All boys are aged 14 and 15. The police have submitted a Social Background Report (SBR) to the Juvenile Justice Board to recommend sending them to the juvenile home. 

In cases involving minors, the police submit SBR instead of registering an FIR. Meanwhile, the incident reported at Karode a week ago seems to be serious as the students were earlier involved in similar assault cases.

