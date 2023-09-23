TDB warns ‘outsiders’ against interference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has banned unauthorised organisations from interfering in temple matters and directed its staffers to report unlawful activities by such organisations to the police.

An order issued by the TDB said only temple advisory committees are allowed to assist the board. “Temples with an advisory committee do not require another organisation to manage the place of worship. If outside organisations are posing difficulty in the management of the temple or obstruct the staffers, the issue should be reported to the police. In case of serious violations like fund fraud, a police case should be filed and the matter be brought to the attention of the TDB,” the order said.

TDB president K Ananthagopan told TNIE that the order was issued in the wake of reports from different temples. “There are several unauthorised organisations functioning in the name of prominent temples. Majority of them are engaged in dubious practices. This cannot be allowed. There is no relevance for an outside organisation in temples with a legally-formed advisory committee,” he said.

Ananthagopan said there were complaints that such organisations conducted religious functions like ‘sapthaham’ or ‘navaham’ on the temple premises by collecting donations from the public. “The board has no role in the collection or spending of the fund.

However, people give donations with a misunderstanding that the board supervises it,” he said. The TDB has control over temple advisory committees, Ananthagopan said. These committees require the board’s permission to accept donations. Also, the board’s officers audit the accounts of the committees.

Advisory committees

The TDB had earlier issued specific directions to temple advisory committees to be more transparent in financial transactions and hold them accountable. It asked the committees to submit accounts statements on all events they organise like festivals, sapthaham and navaham within 15 days of the conclusion of the programme. The statement is to be submitted to the administrative office or sub group officer concerned.

