Tvm airport finds spot in IndiGo’s code-sharing agreement with BA

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could emerge as a connectivity boost between Thiruvananthapuram and the UK, IndiGo Airlines, the major domestic airline in the country, has included Thiruvananthapuram as the new point of origin in Kerala to travel to London via Mumbai. IndiGo has already signed a codeshare agreement with British Airways. The move is in the wake of an increase in the migration of Indians, especially students, to the UK.

In total, eight destinations in India are now available as codeshare options when travelling from Heathrow via New Delhi or Mumbai. Of these, two are from Kerala: London- Heathrow to Kochi via Mumbai, and London-Heathrow to Thiruvananthapuram via Mumbai. The London to Thiruvananthapuram is newly added. The other two newly added places are Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Through this partnership which has resulted in British Airways adding its code to a range of destinations across IndiGo’s network, customers can enjoy improved connectivity between Southeast Asia and Europe for travel starting October 12, 2023. The agreement means that British Airways’ customers travelling, for instance, from Thiruvananthapuram to London or transiting through Heathrow or vice versa, will be able to connect to their destination on a single ticket.

According to an IndiGo official, the two flights from Kerala via Mumbai would bolster the connectivity from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to London.

“There is a steep rise in the number of passengers from Kerala to the UK for studies and jobs. So there is a huge demand from passengers and travel companies to start flights from Thiruvananthapuram. Even many people from South Tamil Nadu depend on Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Most of them are students going for higher education overseas. In fact, many people in various cities in the country are travelling to the UK. Hence, we have signed a codeshare agreement,” said IndiGo sources at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

IndiGo operates an extensive domestic and regional network with a fleet of A320 aircraft. All British Airways customers travelling onwards with IndiGo will be able to enjoy a complimentary meal and the UK carrier’s generous baggage allowance in economy via codeshare for flights to India-two checked bags up to 23 kg per person.

In addition to IndiGO, Air India also has two daily services to the UK from Thiruvananthapuram via Mumbai. If Dubai or other GCC countries were the preferred choices earlier, Malayalis travelling to Europe, the US, and Canada are now opting Mumbai airport as a transit hub due to the huge difference in ticket prices. This has resulted in an increase in passenger traffic from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could emerge as a connectivity boost between Thiruvananthapuram and the UK, IndiGo Airlines, the major domestic airline in the country, has included Thiruvananthapuram as the new point of origin in Kerala to travel to London via Mumbai. IndiGo has already signed a codeshare agreement with British Airways. The move is in the wake of an increase in the migration of Indians, especially students, to the UK. In total, eight destinations in India are now available as codeshare options when travelling from Heathrow via New Delhi or Mumbai. Of these, two are from Kerala: London- Heathrow to Kochi via Mumbai, and London-Heathrow to Thiruvananthapuram via Mumbai. The London to Thiruvananthapuram is newly added. The other two newly added places are Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat. Through this partnership which has resulted in British Airways adding its code to a range of destinations across IndiGo’s network, customers can enjoy improved connectivity between Southeast Asia and Europe for travel starting October 12, 2023. The agreement means that British Airways’ customers travelling, for instance, from Thiruvananthapuram to London or transiting through Heathrow or vice versa, will be able to connect to their destination on a single ticket.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to an IndiGo official, the two flights from Kerala via Mumbai would bolster the connectivity from Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to London. “There is a steep rise in the number of passengers from Kerala to the UK for studies and jobs. So there is a huge demand from passengers and travel companies to start flights from Thiruvananthapuram. Even many people from South Tamil Nadu depend on Thiruvananthapuram airport. Most of them are students going for higher education overseas. In fact, many people in various cities in the country are travelling to the UK. Hence, we have signed a codeshare agreement,” said IndiGo sources at Thiruvananthapuram airport. IndiGo operates an extensive domestic and regional network with a fleet of A320 aircraft. All British Airways customers travelling onwards with IndiGo will be able to enjoy a complimentary meal and the UK carrier’s generous baggage allowance in economy via codeshare for flights to India-two checked bags up to 23 kg per person. In addition to IndiGO, Air India also has two daily services to the UK from Thiruvananthapuram via Mumbai. If Dubai or other GCC countries were the preferred choices earlier, Malayalis travelling to Europe, the US, and Canada are now opting Mumbai airport as a transit hub due to the huge difference in ticket prices. This has resulted in an increase in passenger traffic from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai.