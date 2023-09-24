Chennithala: I follow Gandhi’s Hinduism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During an event organised by the Overseas Indian Cultural Congress, USA (OICC USA) at Kerala House in Houston, Congress working committee member Ramesh Chennithala declared that he follows a Hinduism inspired by Mahatma Gandhi rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the audience, Chennithala emphasised the importance of upholding the values of secularism and highlighted Hinduism's inclusive tradition that embraces all religions. He acknowledged the Congress party's history of advocating for the protection of secularism. Chennithala said the state government operates as an extension of the Union government and mentioned the impact of COVID-19 on the consecutive electoral successes of the LDF.