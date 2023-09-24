Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Gang hacks two youths at Anayara

Published: 24th September 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An unidentified gang hacked two youngsters in broad daylight at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The injured are Sabari and Rajesh, both natives of Chackai. The Pettah police have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

The incident took place around 5 pm at Kallumoodu near Anayara. Sabari and Rajesh were at the junction when three unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and hacked them. The gang immediately fled the scene. Meanwhile, the police and local residents rushed the injured to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The police said the incident was in retaliation to a previous fight between the two groups. Sabari and Rajesh were involved in a fight with the accused earlier. Since then, they have been trying to get back at the victims.

However, the police denied the involvement of goons in the city. “Efforts are on to trace the assailants. The accused were involved in some criminal activities earlier in the Chackai, Anayara, and Pettah areas. We are verifying the CCTV footage, and they will be brought to book soon,” said Sabu B, Pettah inspector of police. The police will also record statements from Sabari and Rajesh once they are shifted to wards in the hospital.

PRIOR DISPUTES
