V D Satheesan chosen for 1st Aryadan award

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal will present the award to Satheesan at a function to be held in Malappuram on September 25.

Published: 24th September 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been chosen for the first Aryadan award, instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation, for the best legislator in the state. 

He was selected for the honour by a jury comprising of former speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan, former assembly secretary P D Sarangadharan and writer George Onakkoor. 

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal will present the award to Satheesan at a function to be held in Malappuram on September 25, the first death anniversary of the late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed. 

UDF convener M M Hassan will deliver the keynote address at the function to be held at Malappuram Town Hall.

