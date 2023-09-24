V D Satheesan chosen for 1st Aryadan award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has been chosen for the first Aryadan award, instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation, for the best legislator in the state.

He was selected for the honour by a jury comprising of former speaker Therambil Ramakrishnan, former assembly secretary P D Sarangadharan and writer George Onakkoor.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal will present the award to Satheesan at a function to be held in Malappuram on September 25, the first death anniversary of the late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed.

UDF convener M M Hassan will deliver the keynote address at the function to be held at Malappuram Town Hall.

