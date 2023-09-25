Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Keraleeyam 2023: Media centre begins functioning

Playback singer KS Chitra during the launch of the media centre on Sunday at Kanakakunnu palace in Thiruvananthapuram.(Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The media centre for the upcoming ‘Keraleeyam 2023’ programme, to showcase to the world the state’s best models and the progress it has achieved in various fields, began functioning at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The centre, set up under the aegis of the information and public relations department (I&PRD),  was inaugurated by renowned playback singer K S Chithra. The week-long Keraleeyam programme is scheduled to be held in the state capital from November 1.  

Chithra commended the state government for planning the Keraleeyam programme that would celebrate the achievements of Keralites all over the world. She said Keraleeyam would be the apt platform to proclaim Kerala’s global contributions to the world. Chitra’s rendition of the song ‘Keralam Keralam Kelikottuyarunna Keralam’ added colour to the inaugural event. 

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, MP A A Rahim, MLAs Kadakampally Surendran, V K Prasanth and I B Satheesh, Media Academy chairman R S Babu, reception committee convener S Harikishore and I&PRD director T V Subhash were present.

