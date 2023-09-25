KMRL sends alternative analysis report on Tvm metro to corporation

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed metro rail project in the capital has taken a significant step closer to realisation with the submission of the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) to determine the suitable metro rail model. The AAR has been forwarded to the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation for approval.

The report was recently sent to the civic body, and they are expected to take a decision after taking it up in the council meeting. Once approved at the local level, it will be forwarded to the state government. If the state government gives its approval, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the project. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the executing agency, has already reviewed the AAR, which was completed and submitted to them by the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) last month.

The AAR, which was reviewed by KMRL last month, has now been forwarded to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for their consideration, said Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL.” We have not yet finalised the metro model for Thiruvananthapuram. This decision will come after obtaining approvals at three levels: first, from the local body; then, from the state government; and ultimately, from the Central authorities.

The DPR will outline the appropriate model for Thiruvananthapuram. Regarding the alignment, the metro is planned to stretch from Attingal to Neyyattinkara, in accordance with the CMP. The alignment also includes the NH bypass, making it a considerably lengthy project. Therefore, obtaining necessary approvals before preparing the DPR is imperative. It’s worth noting that the alignment might undergo changes as well. Nonetheless, the project is advancing,” Behera stated.

The city corporation has indicated that they will promptly review the report and make a decision. The DPR will assess whether a medium or light Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) is more suitable for the metro rail project in the state capital.

Sreekaryam flyover: Govt’s decision awaited

In the meantime, the lowest bid for the construction of the proposed Sreekaryam flyover, part of the metro project, is under the state government’s consideration. The bid submitted by the company was 17% higher than the cost estimate, and the government’s approval will determine whether the tender is finalised, allowing construction to commence within a month. If the government does not accept the bid, it will be retendered, according to sources close to KMRL.

The estimated cost for the flyover is Rs 63 crore, with a total allocation of Rs 163 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for construction and land acquisition costs. Demolition of buildings along the 535-meter-long flyover route in Sreekaryam is nearing completion.

The project has required the acquisition of land from 168 landowners, and the compensation distribution process has commenced. The flyover is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in the Sreekaryam and Pongumoodu areas.

