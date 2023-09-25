Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KMRL sends alternative analysis report on Tvm metro to corporation

Decision on report after council meet; once approved, it will be sent to state government

Published: 25th September 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Trivandrum light metro
By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The proposed metro rail project in the capital has taken a significant step closer to realisation with the submission of the  Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) to determine the suitable metro rail model. The AAR has been forwarded to the Thiruvananthapuram  City Corporation for approval. 

The report was recently sent to the civic body, and they are expected to take a decision after taking it up in the council meeting. Once approved at the local level, it will be forwarded to the state government. If the state government  gives its approval, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the project. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the executing  agency, has already reviewed the AAR, which was completed and submitted to them by the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) last month.

The AAR, which was reviewed by KMRL last month, has now been forwarded to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for their consideration,  said Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KMRL.” We have not yet finalised the metro model for Thiruvananthapuram. This decision will come after obtaining approvals at three levels:  first, from the local body; then, from the state government; and ultimately, from the Central authorities. 

The DPR will outline the appropriate model for Thiruvananthapuram. Regarding the alignment, the metro is planned to stretch from  Attingal to Neyyattinkara, in accordance with the CMP. The alignment also includes the NH bypass, making  it a considerably lengthy project. Therefore, obtaining necessary approvals before preparing the DPR is imperative. It’s worth noting  that the alignment might undergo changes as well. Nonetheless, the project is advancing,” Behera stated.

The city corporation has indicated that they will promptly review the report and make a decision. The DPR will assess whether a medium  or light Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) is more suitable for the metro rail project in the state capital.

Sreekaryam flyover: Govt’s  decision awaited
In the meantime, the lowest bid for the construction of the proposed Sreekaryam flyover, part of the metro project, is under the state  government’s consideration. The bid submitted by the company was 17% higher than the cost estimate, and the government’s approval will  determine whether the tender is finalised, allowing construction to commence within a month. If the government does not accept the  bid, it will be retendered, according to sources close to KMRL.

The estimated cost for the flyover is Rs 63 crore, with a total allocation of Rs 163 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment  Fund Board (KIIFB) for construction and land acquisition costs. Demolition of buildings along the 535-meter-long flyover route in  Sreekaryam is nearing completion. 

The project has required the acquisition of land from 168 landowners, and the compensation  distribution process has commenced. The flyover is expected  to alleviate traffic congestion in the Sreekaryam and Pongumoodu areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KMRL Thiruvananthapuram METRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp