Police nab 244 drug peddlers in state-wide raid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cracking its whip on the organised drug rackets, police on Saturday launched a state-wide raid on those involved in drug peddling and arrested 244 men who were found to be in possession of the contraband. As many as 1,373 places were raided during the special drive that was launched on the basis of the information garnered on those involved in the drug business.

According to the official statement, 246 cases were registered against the offenders. A total of 81.46gm of MDMA, 10kg of ganja and 5.63g of hashish oil were seized from the accused. Named ‘Operation D Hunt’, the raids targeted those who were suspected to be linked to the drug rackets and stored contraband on their premises.

The most number of arrests were made in Ernakulam (74), followed by Alappuzha (45) and Thiruvananthapuram (29). The raids were conducted by the newly formed anti-narcotic task force’s range-level coordination cell and the respective district police chiefs. This was the maiden major operation mounted by the task force that was formed after Shaik Darvesh Saheb assumed the charge of the state police chief. The state government directed the police to take stringent action against the peddlers after a record 32,000 cases were registered in the state last year under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to police, the special task force monitored those having antecedents in the narcotic business and was regularly involved in peddling for about a month. A data bank having the personal details of such people and also those, who had served jail terms for offences pertaining to drug trade, were prepared by the task force. It was after an exhaustive exercise of data collection that the state police chief gave his nod for the state-wide raids.

A state-level NDPS intelligence cell and a range-level NDPS coordination cell were also formed to strengthen the drives. Apart from the data collected by the officials, the special wing also garners information from the public via a special control room (9497927797).

