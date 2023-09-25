Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

V D Satheesan hits out at CPM in Karuvannur scam

While intensifying his stand against the CPM, Satheesan said the CPM had received a share of the loot from the scam and it also protected the culprits.

Published: 25th September 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the CPM leadership is apprehensive about big shots in the party going down like ninepins in the Karuvannur bank scam. In a statement, Satheesan said that since 2011, the Left leadership had been aware of the scam. 

While intensifying his stand against the CPM, Satheesan said the CPM had received a share of the loot from the scam and it also protected the culprits. He said that when innocent people were arraigned in false cases, the key leaders were allowed to go scot-free. 

“The local self-government minister is asking whether Karuvannur bank fraud is a big scam or not. Through this statement, the minister is conveying that the CPM is rallying behind fraudsters while innocent people are being pushed to penury,” said Satheesan. He also wanted to know whether Speaker A N Shamseer’s comment that the Karuvannur Bank scam has received a deadly blow on the cooperative sector is echoed by other senior CPM leaders or not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karuvannur bank scam V D Satheesan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp