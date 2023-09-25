V D Satheesan hits out at CPM in Karuvannur scam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the CPM leadership is apprehensive about big shots in the party going down like ninepins in the Karuvannur bank scam. In a statement, Satheesan said that since 2011, the Left leadership had been aware of the scam.

While intensifying his stand against the CPM, Satheesan said the CPM had received a share of the loot from the scam and it also protected the culprits. He said that when innocent people were arraigned in false cases, the key leaders were allowed to go scot-free.

“The local self-government minister is asking whether Karuvannur bank fraud is a big scam or not. Through this statement, the minister is conveying that the CPM is rallying behind fraudsters while innocent people are being pushed to penury,” said Satheesan. He also wanted to know whether Speaker A N Shamseer’s comment that the Karuvannur Bank scam has received a deadly blow on the cooperative sector is echoed by other senior CPM leaders or not.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the CPM leadership is apprehensive about big shots in the party going down like ninepins in the Karuvannur bank scam. In a statement, Satheesan said that since 2011, the Left leadership had been aware of the scam. While intensifying his stand against the CPM, Satheesan said the CPM had received a share of the loot from the scam and it also protected the culprits. He said that when innocent people were arraigned in false cases, the key leaders were allowed to go scot-free. “The local self-government minister is asking whether Karuvannur bank fraud is a big scam or not. Through this statement, the minister is conveying that the CPM is rallying behind fraudsters while innocent people are being pushed to penury,” said Satheesan. He also wanted to know whether Speaker A N Shamseer’s comment that the Karuvannur Bank scam has received a deadly blow on the cooperative sector is echoed by other senior CPM leaders or not.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });