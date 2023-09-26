‘Einstein’ sends his wishes to GSFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How about the late scientist Albert Einstein extending his best wishes to the upcoming Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) to be held in the state capital? Using artificial intelligence (AI), the organisers of the event have brought out a video in black and white in which the Nobel prize-winning theoretical physicist wishes the event all success.

The video, in black and white, also has Einstein explaining the importance and key features of the event. The video has been circulated through GSFK’s social media handles. GSFK will be held for a month from December 15 at Life Science Park, Thonnakkal. A 20-acre sprawling festival complex is coming up, and the event is billed as the largest curated science exhibition in Asia.

The programme with Life Science as the theme is being organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment under the state Department of Science and Technology.

A number of renowned institutions are partnering with the event. This includes APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, IISER, Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishad.

