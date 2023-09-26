KTU to hold adalat for students every month

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The syndicate of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has resolved to organise an adalat on the first Thursday of every month to address student grievances. A decision in this regard was taken at a syndicate meeting held on Monday.

The university will establish a separate company to run the three centres of excellence in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kannur.

Members of the company’s board of directors will include representatives from the university, academia and industries. The research outputs from these centres will be turned into products, and action plans will be formulated to help the university attain financial self-sufficiency. It decided to appoint Dharmaraj Adat, former vice-chancellor of Kalady Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, as the university’s ombudsman.

This is the first time in the state that a university has appointed an ombudsman in accordance with UGC guidelines. The university will also design and implement a mentoring scheme to upgrade 10 top engineering colleges to international standards. To implement this, the university will collaborate with the state higher education department.

After an inquiry revealed that there were errors on the part of teachers in a complaint of intentionally lowering the students’ marks, the university decided to impose a fine on two teachers of the production department of Thrissur Government Engineering College and sent a letter to the government for taking further action.

