Regional meetings will have follow-ups, says Pinarayi

The government’s programmes and projects implemented in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts were reviewed at the first regional meeting.

Published: 27th September 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief minister PInarayi Vijayan during the regional review meeting of three districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will be follow-up meetings to the three regional meetings organised by the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. He was speaking during the first regional meeting that was held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The government’s programmes and projects implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts were reviewed at the meeting.

“The follow-ups should be held after some time. The officials concerned should understand the issues related to each department and should be able to present the subjects. They should ensure the programmes are implemented as per the time schedule”, he said. The chief minister said Kerala was slowly transforming into a new culture.

“We should think about why people are praising the non-resident Malayali for their work culture, but are not sharing the same opinion about those living in Kerala. This is evident, particularly in the case of government officials. The officials should understand that coming to government offices is people’s right,” Pinarayi said. The meeting, which was held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, was attended by all 20 ministers, besides the chief secretary, the district collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam Pathanamthitta and other officials.

