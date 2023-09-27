Ten AYUSH centres in Thiruvananthapuram considered for NABH accreditation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10 selected AYUSH health and wellness centres in the district will be upgraded to the standards of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH). The assessment is expected to start from Wednesday.

It is part of the statewide initiative in association with the National AYUSH Mission to improve the standards of 150 centres. In the first phase, Ayurveda centres in Nemom, Kattakada, Vithura, Ottasekharamangalam, Aruvippuram, Pullambara, Kadinamkulam and homoeopathy centres in Vilavurkkal, Pallichal and Aanad will be upgraded. This is the first time that so many health institutions in the government sector are undergoing NABH assessment.

NABH considers service standards, including infrastructure development, patient friendliness, patient safety, pharmaceutical quality and infection control, before giving accreditation.

With the upgrade, people will get better service in OP services, yoga training, lifestyle disease control and treatment, antenatal and postnatal health care, child welfare health care, adolescent awareness, counselling, geriatric care and mental health care. The activities are carried out by ensuring the services of Asha workers.

