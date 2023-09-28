Akkulam lake rejuvenation project in limbo

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending project to revitalise Akkulam lake continues to get dragged due to the apathy of the tourism department. It has been more than a year since the cabinet approved the project, which was conceived during the previous term of the LDF government in 2018.

Official sources said the inordinate delay is likely to impact the project adversely as the contractor who won the bid cannot begin the work without signing the operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. Even after a year, the authorities haven’t finalised the terms and conditions of the contract which ensures the upkeep of the lake for the next 15 years.

“The tourism department has been sitting on the project unnecessarily. It was a herculean task to find a contractor for such a project. The machinery brought to the site has been lying idle for several months. The department has roped in a consultant to draw up the terms and conditions, which is yet to be finalised, and if it’s delayed further, we might have to go for a retender,” said a source.

In the wake of corruption allegations and apprehensions over the previous projects implemented the department has adopted the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) model for the new project. WAPCOS Ltd has been roped in as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the project that aims to restore the lost glory of the lake. Initially, KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) had allotted Rs 64.13 crore for the project, but the contractor who won the bid had demanded Rs 125 crore which was reduced further to Rs 96 crore after negotiations.

However, the tourism department denied the allegations. “We are in talks with the contractor and have put forward certain suggestions. In case of lesser expertise in the field, they will have to tie up with another agency. The contractor is very positive and has agreed to our conditions. We are yet to get his assent in writing. After rejuvenation, the BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) in the lake water should be within the limits set by the Central Pollution Control Board. We are insisting on these things and we have to get assent in writing before we proceed,” said tourism director P B Nooh.

The revised estimates for the project funded by KIIFB were granted by the cabinet in August 2022. The lake has been witnessing rampant encroachment and CRZ violations. According to studies, the lake area has come down by 31.06% since 1942 and by 9.86% in the last five years. As per the resurvey carried out a few years ago, the lake is spread over 64 hectares.

The detailed project report was prepared by the Transitional Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TRPLC) under the Government Barton Hill Engineering College.

