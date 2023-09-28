Kerala government faces criticism at CPI state council meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s financial situation is dire to the extent that there are insufficient funds to cover the fuel charges for ministers’ vehicles,”said Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil during the CPI state council meeting on Wednesday.”Due to the current poor state of the economy, fuelling is being carried out on credit,” he explained.

Responding to criticism regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s use of a large police escort convoy, the CPI state secretary suggested that the decision on whether the chief minister should prioritise simplicity is ultimately up to the CPM. He noted that the CPI could not provide advice on this matter. The state secretary also referenced past criticism against the first Pinarayi government and mentioned that despite initial apprehensions, the election results disproved these allegations.

During the second day of the council meeting, there was substantial criticism directed at CPI ministers. Addressing concerns about paddy procurement, Minister Anil explained that some farmers were unwilling to take loans from banks to make payments for paddy procurement, and the government is actively working on finding a solution.

Regarding the alleged shortage of food grains from the Civil Supplies Corporation on the eve of the Onam season, Minister Anil acknowledged potential delays in supply but emphasized that no shops were closed during the season. He questioned the state government’s policy of selling 13 essential goods at low prices, highlighting the significant losses incurred by the corporation.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s financial situation is dire to the extent that there are insufficient funds to cover the fuel charges for ministers’ vehicles,”said Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil during the CPI state council meeting on Wednesday.”Due to the current poor state of the economy, fuelling is being carried out on credit,” he explained. Responding to criticism regarding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s use of a large police escort convoy, the CPI state secretary suggested that the decision on whether the chief minister should prioritise simplicity is ultimately up to the CPM. He noted that the CPI could not provide advice on this matter. The state secretary also referenced past criticism against the first Pinarayi government and mentioned that despite initial apprehensions, the election results disproved these allegations. During the second day of the council meeting, there was substantial criticism directed at CPI ministers. Addressing concerns about paddy procurement, Minister Anil explained that some farmers were unwilling to take loans from banks to make payments for paddy procurement, and the government is actively working on finding a solution.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding the alleged shortage of food grains from the Civil Supplies Corporation on the eve of the Onam season, Minister Anil acknowledged potential delays in supply but emphasized that no shops were closed during the season. He questioned the state government’s policy of selling 13 essential goods at low prices, highlighting the significant losses incurred by the corporation.