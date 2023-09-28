LS polls: Sudhakaran to undertake Kerala Yatra

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With elections on the horizon, political leaders from various parties are gearing up to traverse the state, energisng their party cadre and engaging with the public.

Leading the charge, Congress state president K Sudhakaran aims to kickstart this effort with a statewide rally called the ‘Kerala Yatra.’ The primary objectives are to raise funds and boost the morale of party workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sudhakaran’s predecessors have also conducted padyatras across the state in preparation for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

A source close to Sudhakaran has informed TNIE that due to health concerns, he will only undertake a vehicle rally across the state. The final decision on how and when Sudhakaran’s political rally be determined by the high-powered Political Affairs Committee (PAC) on October 4.

“Sudhakaran has decided to undertake a rally across the state, most likely in November. The dates are yet to be confirmed. The PAC meeting will make the final decision on whether Sudhakaran should undertake a block-level yatra covering 282 block committees or 140 Assembly constituencies,” revealed a source close to Sudhakaran to TNIE. T U Radhakrishnan, Congress state general secretary (organisation), informed TNIE that unofficial discussions are taking place among leaders to finalise the details of Sudhakaran’s Kerala Yatra.

“The Kerala Yatra by Sudhakaran has been planned with the impending Lok Sabha elections in mind. Sudhakaran will be at Indira Bhavan this week where he will take a call on when the PAC meeting has to be scheduled,” said Radhakrishnan. It has been reliably learned that the party leadership is awaiting the return of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala from abroad.

The decision by the LDF to embark on a bus road trip across the 140 Assembly constituencies has spurred the UDF camp to expedite Sudhakaran’s Kerala Yatra. The name of Sudhakaran’s yatra is also expected to be reconsidered. Furthermore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his 20-member cabinet ministers are scheduled to commence a 37-day-long political march across the state on November 18th. This move is aimed at revitalizing the image and reputation of the LDF cabinet.

