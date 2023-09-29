A kaleidoscope of colours in tribute to their teacher

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Santhi Rajeev, 65, residing in Poojappura in the capital city, lives with neurological disorder blepharospasm, making it challenging to control her eyelid movements. However, this condition seems to fade when she engrosses herself in painting. An ardent painter, Santhi has showcased several of her works at ‘Datham 2023’ at Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, alongside 18 others. This exhibition is a tribute to their master, B D Dethan’s patronage.

Encouraged by her neurologist, Santhi embraced painting as a therapeutic activity to address her condition, creating over 100 art pieces in recent years. At ‘Datham 2023’, she has elected to exhibit just four of these creations.

Like her, several artists at the event have overcome personal sorrows by unlocking their latent talent in painting. Usha Rajagopal, who resumed painting with fervour after the demise of her husband, former Director General of Police K V Rajagopalan, has also showcased her work, held in several exhibitions alongside her friend, Vasanthy Nair, 77, under the guidance of their mentor, ‘Dethan Sir’.

On Wednesdays, Dethan’s students, ages ranging from 40 to 84, will unite at the University Women’s Association Hall, Jawahar Nagar, to display their artwork.However, not all his students are participating in the current exhibition. These 19 painters from diverse backgrounds unanimously share that ‘Dethan Sir’ refrains from intervening in their creations, offering suggestions only when needed. Dethan, a renowned painter and recipient of numerous awards, including the Raja Ravi Varma Award (2019) and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Award seven times, expresses pride in learning from his talented disciples. He says this collective goes back to 36 years and is the first of its kind in India.

The exhibition features a variety of pieces, like the intense portrayal of a dusky woman by Sumitha Susheelan and Neethu Babu’s vivid depictions of a large banyan tree at Sasthamangalam Junction and fishing boats at Shanghumugham beach. Notably, a portrait of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by Tomina Mary Jose stands out amid the colourful display.

Even first-time exhibitor Dev Thomas George, a civil engineer turned farmer, is eager for recognition from art enthusiasts. Wildlife photographer Rahana Rafeek also showcases her enthusiasm for colour and creativity through her displayed paintings.

‘Datham 2023’ was inaugurated by Sarada Muraleedharan, the additional chief secretary, where her mother, Gomathy Muraleedharan, also unveiled her artwork.Known as the first female student from the College of Engineering Trivandrum, Gomathy’s participation added a unique charm to the event. The exhibition will conclude on October 2.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Santhi Rajeev, 65, residing in Poojappura in the capital city, lives with neurological disorder blepharospasm, making it challenging to control her eyelid movements. However, this condition seems to fade when she engrosses herself in painting. An ardent painter, Santhi has showcased several of her works at ‘Datham 2023’ at Lalithakala Academy Art Gallery, Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan, alongside 18 others. This exhibition is a tribute to their master, B D Dethan’s patronage. Encouraged by her neurologist, Santhi embraced painting as a therapeutic activity to address her condition, creating over 100 art pieces in recent years. At ‘Datham 2023’, she has elected to exhibit just four of these creations. Like her, several artists at the event have overcome personal sorrows by unlocking their latent talent in painting. Usha Rajagopal, who resumed painting with fervour after the demise of her husband, former Director General of Police K V Rajagopalan, has also showcased her work, held in several exhibitions alongside her friend, Vasanthy Nair, 77, under the guidance of their mentor, ‘Dethan Sir’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Wednesdays, Dethan’s students, ages ranging from 40 to 84, will unite at the University Women’s Association Hall, Jawahar Nagar, to display their artwork.However, not all his students are participating in the current exhibition. These 19 painters from diverse backgrounds unanimously share that ‘Dethan Sir’ refrains from intervening in their creations, offering suggestions only when needed. Dethan, a renowned painter and recipient of numerous awards, including the Raja Ravi Varma Award (2019) and Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Award seven times, expresses pride in learning from his talented disciples. He says this collective goes back to 36 years and is the first of its kind in India. The exhibition features a variety of pieces, like the intense portrayal of a dusky woman by Sumitha Susheelan and Neethu Babu’s vivid depictions of a large banyan tree at Sasthamangalam Junction and fishing boats at Shanghumugham beach. Notably, a portrait of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy by Tomina Mary Jose stands out amid the colourful display. Even first-time exhibitor Dev Thomas George, a civil engineer turned farmer, is eager for recognition from art enthusiasts. Wildlife photographer Rahana Rafeek also showcases her enthusiasm for colour and creativity through her displayed paintings. ‘Datham 2023’ was inaugurated by Sarada Muraleedharan, the additional chief secretary, where her mother, Gomathy Muraleedharan, also unveiled her artwork.Known as the first female student from the College of Engineering Trivandrum, Gomathy’s participation added a unique charm to the event. The exhibition will conclude on October 2.