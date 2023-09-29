Fragile Dreams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of potters in the district are struggling to stay afloat and sustain their livelihood due to multiple challenges. The number of pottery units is dwindling every year. Once, there were around 200 units in Neyyattinkara alone, a place famous for traditional pottery. Now, the number has come down to an alarming 20.As many as 800 families in the district depend on pottery making as livelihood.

The community has now come out with a slew of demands asking the government to protect their livelihood.Making pots and other items from clay is not an easy job, say members of the community. Around six intricate steps are involved in the making process. Stringent rules from the Mining and Geology Department are making it tough for clay workers to mobilise the raw material.

The potters are now protesting for their rights. They are demanding the state government to give their community more reservation and opportunities in higher education as well as jobs in the government sector.One of the key demands is the inclusion of the various communities engaged in pottery under the SC/ST category.

