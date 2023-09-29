Kerala govt asks tourism stakeholders to focus on innovation, infra

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Considering the immense scope of the tourism industry in contributing more revenue to the state, the stakeholders in the sector should focus more on developing infrastructure besides coming up with innovative products to tap the global trends, Finance Minister K N Balagopal has said. The minister was inaugurating the GTM Expo 2023, the first edition of South India’s prestigious travel expo, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The expo is being held as part of the Global Travel Market (GTM 2023), an annual B2B travel and trade exhibition, organised by South Kerala Hoteliers Forum, Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Tavaz Ventures, and Metro Media at Travancore International Convention Centre, Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, from September 27 to 30.

“Tourism has already become an important sector wherein the scope of private investment is very high. It is also a sector where investors can earn handsome returns. So, it is vital to apply innovative marketing strategies to promote Kerala Tourism globally,” said Balagopal.

Promising full support of the state government to the tourism industry initiatives, Balagopal noted the expos and travel markets like GTM should facilitate the exchange of experience and networking among the participants and visitors. MLA Kadakampally Surendaran presided over and hoisted the GTM flag.

