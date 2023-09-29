State govt’s lackadaisical approach delays Thiruvananthapuram airport’s expansion plans

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the state government’s plans to acquire more than 12 acres of land for expanding the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at Kozhikode International Airport, it has remained silent on the longstanding demand for terminal and runway expansion at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The airport requires 18 acres of land for terminal expansion and 16 acres for runway expansion, which is a statutory requirement mandated by the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Failure to meet this requirement by September 2024 could lead to the cancellation of the airport’s license.

Over the past year, Thiruvananthapuram airport has seen a significant increase in air traffic. However, space constraints have hindered further development and the implementation of the airport’s master plan. Despite consistent follow-ups by the Adani group with the state government, the response has been limited, with the government citing that the file is still in the processing stage.

The file related to airport development is currently under consideration at the transport department, and control of the state’s airports falls under the portfolio of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “We have been consistently reaching out to government authorities regarding the airport expansion decision. However, the government has not provided a definitive response to date. They have indicated that the file is still in the processing stage. Currently, the airport is experiencing a surge in both passenger numbers and flight traffic. Nevertheless, space limitations are hindering further development. Despite these challenges, we have made every effort to enhance airport facilities. Now, the imperative is the expansion of both the terminal and the runway,” explained a source closely associated with the airport.

Meanwhile, airport authorities are planning to acquire 44,000 square feet of land near T2 (the international terminal) once the airport’s master plan is approved by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA). This additional space will allow for the demolition of the current domestic terminal near Shankhumukham and the construction of an improved one. Domestic services will operate from the existing international terminal during this transition.

However, sources within the state government have noted that the airport authorities prefer runway expansion from the airport compound wall rather than the midpoint of the runway. This approach would require acquiring land outside the airport compound, including land along the road and railway line. Acquiring land near the railway line may face resistance from the railways due to potential security issues. The Adani group has the authority to acquire land for terminal expansion, which is not vested with the government,an official said.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited submitted the expansion proposal to the state transport department in July of the previous year. The acquisition of an additional 34 acres of land for expansion is under consideration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with 18 acres earmarked for terminal expansion and 16 acres near Brahmos Aerospace for runway expansion to accommodate more flights. The transport department has approved land acquisition, but it is still awaiting the chief minister’s decision.

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has intervened in the matter, with TCCI president S N Reghuchandran Nair stating that negotiations with landowners are under way. “The expansion plans are experiencing significant delays. We have intervened in the matter and initiated negotiations with the landowners for the land acquisition process,” Nair said.

SPACE CONSTRAINTS

The airport requires 18 acres of land for terminal expansion and 16 acres for runway expansion

There has been significant increase in air traffic over the past year

Space constraints have hindered development

