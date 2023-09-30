Heavy rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram; floods in low-lying areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The heavy downpour hit normal life in the district, with several areas witnessing flash floods. However, there were no major calamities, said officials of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The India Meteorological Department had sounded an orange alert in the capital district for Friday. It has been changed to green for Saturday.

“We have a set of proceedings to follow when orange alerts are sounded and are following them. We have restricted quarrying in the district as high-range areas are disaster prone. Journey to high-range areas has been restricted,” said a DDMA official. Barring minor incidents, the rain did not wreak much havoc on Thiruvananthapuram.

“We raised the dam shutters to safer levels anticipating rain tonight. While there is nothing to worry about, we have urged the public to stay alert,” said the official.

The fire and rescue services department attended seven calls relating to rain calamities. A tree fell at Chithra Nagar, Pangode, at 10 am causing traffic disruption. Flash floods inundated a house at Kunchalumoodu. In another incident, a tree fell at Plamoodu in Pattom and fire personnel swung into action and restored traffic movement on the stretch.

