World Heart Day observed with awareness events

Cardiologist Dr Abhilash spoke at the awareness programme organised by Travancore Medicity.  

Published: 30th September 2023

Participants of the walkathon release heart-shaped balloons as part of the World Heart Day at Kanakakunnu Palace ground on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In connection with World Heart Day, major hospitals in the district organised awareness sessions and medical camps. The Cardiology Department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kerala Heart Foundation organised a walkathon to carry the message of heart disease prevention from Kowdiar. 

The walkathon started at the palace entrance and ended at the Institution of Engineers Hall via Manaveeyam Veethi. The programme started with a flash mob at the entrance to the Kowdiar Palace.

Later they conducted free blood tests of 200 people at the Institution of Engineers Hall. Experts from the field spoke about heart disease prevention and treatments at the venue. 

The Cardiology Department at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) offered basic life support training to school students. 

Dr Arun Gopalakrishnan of the Cardiology Department led the training. Dr Harikrishnan S,  Head of the Cardiology Department, spoke to children and relatives of patients about the basics of heart.

SUT Hospital along with Indian Railway, Thiruvananthapuram Division, organised an awareness session at Thampanoor Railway Station. The head of the Emergency Department of the hospital Dr Anoop Chandran Poduval organised a ‘Basic Life Support’ training for the public. The nursing students of the hospital conducted an awareness quiz on matters related to ‘heart care’ and ‘Indian Railways’ and gave away gifts. Chief Medical Superintendent of  Southern Railway Dr SVO Chandrakumar presided over the function. Colonel (retired) Rajeev Mannali, chief executive officer of the hospital, inaugurated the event.

Oncologist Dr M V Pillai inaugurated the 16th anniversary celebration of NIMS Heart Foundation and the in-patient unit of the North Block named Uttara. M S Nazeer presided over the function. Cardiologist Dr Madhu Sreedharan delivered a message on World Heart Day. Cherian Philip, chairman, Centre for Political Studies, KPCC, inaugurated the free screening programme for children with congenital heart defects in connection with the 16th anniversary of NIMS Heart Foundation and a year-long heart rhythm project.

K N Sivankutty, the managing director of SK Hospital, inaugurated the free medical camp by the hospital. Dr K S Sandhya, CEO of the hospital, attended the function. Dr Suresh who is the Head of the Cardiology Department, and senior cardiologist Harihara Subrahmanya Sharma spoke about heart diseases. There was a demonstration on providing critical cases.

Cardiologist Dr Abhilash spoke at the awareness programme organised by Travancore Medicity. Medical Superintendent Dr Shahul Hameed also spoke.

