Educator Sujeev retires, leaving a rich, enduring legacy of excellence in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Jose D Sujeev, an English teacher with Pattom Government Model Girls HSS, in the capital, retired on Sunday, concluding a remarkable career spanning nearly 33 years.

With a tenure marked by dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Sujeev leaves an indelible mark.

A national (2023) and state award (2019) winner for best teacher, Sujeev took up many other roles in his career as an educator. He was a research officer with SCERT for English and IT. He was also a textbook development team member, crafting resources for students across various grades.

He initiated the hugely popular ‘Let’s Build Vocabulary’ programme to help students improve their proficiency in the English language. By explaining the use of words in interesting and simple terms, it grabbed the attention of both students and teachers.