Educator Sujeev retires, leaving a rich, enduring legacy of excellence in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Jose D Sujeev, an English teacher with Pattom Government Model Girls HSS, in the capital, retired on Sunday, concluding a remarkable career spanning nearly 33 years.
With a tenure marked by dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Sujeev leaves an indelible mark.
A national (2023) and state award (2019) winner for best teacher, Sujeev took up many other roles in his career as an educator. He was a research officer with SCERT for English and IT. He was also a textbook development team member, crafting resources for students across various grades.
He initiated the hugely popular ‘Let’s Build Vocabulary’ programme to help students improve their proficiency in the English language. By explaining the use of words in interesting and simple terms, it grabbed the attention of both students and teachers.
"Another of Sujeev’s initiatives was ‘Pocket PTA’, which helped bring together parents who were unable to attend PTA meetings in school. “Pocket PTA sessions were held at 6pm in the homes of students, enabling more working parents to attend. The meetings are some of my fondest memories,” reminisces Sujeev.
This passionate teacher, who spent most of his time with students creating a nurturing atmosphere of learning, had nearly 650 days of unavailed leave when he retired.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to impact the lives of students over three decades, though I acknowledge the evolving dynamics of the teacher-student relationship. When I began my career as a teacher, it was easier than it is today. Now, teachers have so many more responsibilities. But, in a bittersweet moment, he adds, “The companionship of old though got lost somewhere along the way.”