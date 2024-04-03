‘Bangalore Days’ in Thiruvananthapuram ?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The water crisis that stared Bengaluru in the face was witnessed with horror by the rest of India. In Kerala, we sat back, assured that the legendary tales of rainfall abundance in the state would see us through. After all, we have had a tradition of making aquifers in our residential compound that would prevent rainwater from getting washed away.
How can the famous sources of water that have been part of our daily lives fail us, we thought. Hence, Malayalis believed Kerala will never be another Bengaluru. Or even if there is a crisis, it is at least not imminent, we felt. Thus, we shook off thoughts of impending crises.
But jolting us awake from the delusion were the early summer and the searing heat that parched not just our throats but our taps. Fears that Kerala will face a crisis like Bengaluru suddenly started seeming real. News about water supply disruption even in accessible, urban areas further compounded the worries.
Water supply
Thiruvananthapuram doesn’t have much to worry on the water supply front, says Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The city is fed with the water stored in the Peppara dam, whose storage level can be scaled up by 3m to store 72 million cubic metres (MCM) of water. Hence, the capital is covered for another few months, say officials with the agency.
The supply system can be accentuated further with the launch of schemes such as the 120MLD, KIIFB-funded Neyyar water supply project and proper management of the Vamanapuram supply network. “Also, with the sanctioning of the latest water treatment plant at Aruvikkara, we have four such plants now, taking care of the city’s expanding water needs. Even coastal areas have pipeline supply.
What is needed is a proper focus on the Vamanapuram belt, one of the major drainage basins in the district along with Neyyar and Karamana. Here, minor check dams could go a long way in abating the water crisis that often looms large over the Vithura, Valiamala and Kilimanoor belts. This season, we have enough storage in Peppara dam that could last us till June second week,” a senior KWA official says.
Hence supply disruptions, which are popularly considered a reflection of water availability, are happening mostly due to wastage to the tune of 40 per cent and hiccups due to construction work going on as part of projects such as Smart City or the Adani gas pipelines.
However, environmentalists warn of a bleak future if proper steps are not taken to conserve water. Traditionally an agrarian district, Thiruvananthapuram has less scope for agriculture now with the growth of urban centres. “An appraisal of the water resource situation in the district shows a depletion of storage aquifers that farmers used as irrigation aid,” says Usha Soolapani, founder-member of Thanal, an NGO working in the environmental sector.
As per data from 1996, agricultural land in the district was around 77 per cent, and forests around 18 per cent. Water bodies occupied 2.53 per cent, and the built-up area was 0.44 per cent. However, this scenario has changed much over the years with the reclamation of large parts of the low-lying areas and the levelling of lateritic hillocks for extracting soil. All these have affected groundwater recharge potential.
“There was always the practice to save the water that drained away. Our rainfall profile is also slightly different, with summer rains helping us with water stock. Thiruvananthapuram is a narrow, undulating land mass stretching from the mountain to the sea, making the drainage of water easier with the tilt of land. So efforts have to be made to conserve water. This has not been happening much in the last ‘developmental’ years with unscientific constructions eating into water sources,” says Usha.
According to environmentalists, the recent floodings are primarily the result of not preserving rainwater leading to very little groundwater activation or recharge. The effect is fluctuating groundwater levels as is evident from reports of wells drying up by January and then filling to the brim during the summer rains. The steadily depleting trend shown in the studies by the Centre for Ground Water Board (CGWB) over the years in the district also corroborates this.
Worrying data
As per CGWB studies, net groundwater availability figures for the capital district have come down from 295.44MCM in 2022 to 285.41MCM in 2023. It was at 300.04MCM in 2020.
The data on annual extractable groundwater resources also shows a decline. From 272.82MCM in 2020, it went down to 266.89MCM in 2022, and 257.82MCM in 2023. All the while, the groundwater extraction in the district has steadily gone up, from 65.5% in 2022 to 67.73% in 2023.
The 2023 report also pits the groundwater situation in six of the 11 blocks in the district as semi-critical (Athiyannur, Chirayinkeezhu, Nedumangad, Parassala, Pothencode and Varkala) and five as safe.
Evading crisis
Going by such observations, the city may not face a crisis anytime soon, experts say, but if prompt steps are not taken, the situation may turn grave.
“We have been receiving rainfall for short, heavy spells. This does not give enough time for water seepage into the ground. We do not feel the pinch now because our reservoirs get filled up due to our rainfall profile, which is also displaying a change. Prompt conservation and rainfall harvesting methods have to be stepped up on a priority basis,” says K P Sudheer, executive vice president of Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Education.
However, one positive is that the situation can be handled well. And groundwater can be nurtured by human effort. It can also be managed in a decentralised manner by the local community.
“There has to be a scientific approach to construction activity. We must know how to make provisions for recharging groundwater sources in the building layout and landscape. There could also be a better use of the leftover vacant lands in Thiruvananthapuram, where we could embark on activities that would add to the groundwater content. Interlinking of rivers, rainwater harvesting and reduction of leakages to affordable limits can also ensure long-lasting solutions,” says a KWA senior official.
Also, just as lands are given away for construction, so should they be made available for water conservation projects. “We must learn to respect water,” says Usha.
Also, laws such as the Paddy and Wetlands Act should not be just on paper but enacted properly. “It should not be a one-year project. We have had Haritha Keralam Mission and Navakeralam, which had scopes for such conservation activities.But they did not have continuity. The value of water should be impressed upon the population,” she says.