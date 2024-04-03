‘Bangalore Days’ in Thiruvananthapuram ?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The water crisis that stared Bengaluru in the face was witnessed with horror by the rest of India. In Kerala, we sat back, assured that the legendary tales of rainfall abundance in the state would see us through. After all, we have had a tradition of making aquifers in our residential compound that would prevent rainwater from getting washed away.

How can the famous sources of water that have been part of our daily lives fail us, we thought. Hence, Malayalis believed Kerala will never be another Bengaluru. Or even if there is a crisis, it is at least not imminent, we felt. Thus, we shook off thoughts of impending crises.

But jolting us awake from the delusion were the early summer and the searing heat that parched not just our throats but our taps. Fears that Kerala will face a crisis like Bengaluru suddenly started seeming real. News about water supply disruption even in accessible, urban areas further compounded the worries.

Water supply

Thiruvananthapuram doesn’t have much to worry on the water supply front, says Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The city is fed with the water stored in the Peppara dam, whose storage level can be scaled up by 3m to store 72 million cubic metres (MCM) of water. Hence, the capital is covered for another few months, say officials with the agency.

The supply system can be accentuated further with the launch of schemes such as the 120MLD, KIIFB-funded Neyyar water supply project and proper management of the Vamanapuram supply network. “Also, with the sanctioning of the latest water treatment plant at Aruvikkara, we have four such plants now, taking care of the city’s expanding water needs. Even coastal areas have pipeline supply.