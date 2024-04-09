Harfest plunges city in carnival mode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Harfest, a 10-day carnival has been organised by the ESAF Foundation at Kanakakunnu in the city.

The carnival features a wide range of programmes — from concerts to workshops, competitions and street performances. It is spread across twelve distinct spaces, including a game zone, pet park, amusement park, flea market, shopping zone, food street, street magic, meet up, theme park, concerts workshops and carnival corner.

“This carnival is the city’s largest. It features the finest in music, dance, food and more,” remarks Rithna Rose, a member of the event organising committee.

The highlight of the event is its star-studded lineup of music bands. Sachin Warrier and Arya Dhayal have already graced the stage, while Agam and Sooraj Santhosh will perform this weekend.

The carnival kicked off on April 5 and will continue until this Sunday, welcoming visitors from 3pm to 10pm each day.