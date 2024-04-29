Career development association meet calls for Industry 5.0, workers’ well-being

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The four-day Asia Pacific Career Development Association (APCDA 2024) conference, jointly hosted by Technopark-based startup Lifology and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), has called on industries to improve efficiency, productivity and overall worker well-being, aligning with the vision of Industry 5.0 along with larger economic and social development goals.

Being held for the first time in Kerala, the conference hosted at Technopark from April 24 to 27 was themed ‘Re-invention 5.0’. The hybrid format of the annual conference inspired career practitioners, researchers, and policy makers to embrace the transformative shifts brought by Industry 5.0.

APCDA executive director Marilyn Maze said that choosing ‘Re-invention 5.0’ as the theme reflects the commitment towards integrating human-centric values in workplace practices.

The special edition of Lifology Magazine, that delineates career resources and global career challenges, and how to keep pace with technological changes, was unveiled at the event.

A study report on ‘Understanding Kerala’s Workforce: A Comprehensive Analysis of Job Seeker Behaviours and Employment Challenges in Kerala,’ prepared by Lifology’s research and development team, was also released. It involves an intensive survey of 51,021 job seekers and provides an in-depth analysis of the state’s employment landscape.

Gems Education vice-president Matt Tompkins, APCDA president Allan Gatenby, APCDA office-bearer Serene Lin-Stephens, Lifology CEO Praveen Parameswar, and Lifology co-founder and director Rahul J Nair released the report and unveiled the Lifology Magazine.

Keynote speakers at the conclave included Brian Hutchison, Core Faculty at Walden University and APCDA’s former president; Brain Aware Training CEO Britt Andreatta and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) member secretary P V Unnikrishnan.

APCDA, a US-based non-profit association in education field, serves as a forum for sharing career development ideas and practices in the Asia Pacific region and engaging with global perspectives. Delegates from over 20 countries attended the hybrid conference.