Kerala: KSEB to move apex court against PPA cancellation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The verdict of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to cancel the reinstated power purchase agreement (PPA) at low rates has come as a huge blow to the KSEB and LDF government. Now they will have to go for appeal before the Supreme Court.

The long-term PPA was initiated by former power minister Aryadan Mohammed for 25 years to purchase 465 mw power during the UDF government’s tenure.

Ever since the long-term PPA of 465 MW power was cancelled by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission in last May citing procedural and technical lapses as it was fixed at Rs 4.26 per unit for 25 years, the board has been at loggerheads with them.

On May 10, 2023, KSERC rejected the petition filed by KSEB to procure 465 MW power from four power companies - 115 MW from Jhabua Power Ltd, 150 MW from Jindal Power Ltd, 100 MW each from Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd and Jhabua Power Ltd.

Despite the intervention of the KSEB and the state government, a favourable decision on drawing power from these power companies on an interim arrangement until alternative methods were made did not materialise.