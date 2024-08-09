Kerala CM blames Union government for neglecting Angamaly-Sabari railway project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for delivering a “politically motivated and misleading” response in Parliament concerning the Angamaly-Sabari Railway Project. He accused the Union Government and the Ministry of Railways of neglecting the project, despite the state’s commitment to cover 50% of the cost.

On Wednesday, Vaishnaw claimed the project, approved in 1997-98, has stalled due to a lack of support from the State government. However, Pinarayi described the Union Minister’s statements as an attempt to evade responsibility. “The state government is actively supporting all rail development projects, including Angamaly-Sabari. The alignment was approved, and land acquisition began for 70 km from Angamaly to Ramapuram. However, the Centre is complacent about advancing the project, even though the state has agreed to fund half of it,” the Chief Minister stated. He noted that delays have caused the project cost to rise by 36%, reaching Rs 3,811 crore.

Pinarayi accused the Union Minister of spreading misinformation without implementing previously announced projects. The Union Railway Minister stated in Parliament that Rs 2,125 crore was allocated for the Angamaly-Sabarimala railway line, but was not spent by the state.

But Pinarayi said that this statement was entirely false. “The minister spoke in Parliament to suggest that the funds allocated for land acquisition across Kerala were specifically set aside for the Sabarimala rail line.

For the railway line from Thiruvananthapuram to Parassala, 49.50 hectares were acquired and handed over to the Railways. Other procedures are ongoing. Of the Rs 2,125 crore allocated by the Railways, Rs 1,823 crore has already been deposited for three projects,” said Pinarayi. “It is clear who is responsible for the lack of progress on the Sabarimala rail line. The state has not been negligent or indifferent in this matter. It is not only in this issue that Kerala has faced such a bad experience from the Railways,” he added.