Funds sanctioned for paddy procurement in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a relief to paddy farmers, the state government has sanctioned its share of funds to hasten paddy procurement despite the delay in Central allocation. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced here on Sunday that Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) to ensure that paddy procurement is carried out at the prices of the current season.

Central allocation to the tune of Rs 207 crore on account of paddy procurement is pending, the minister said. He said that Kerala procures paddy from farmers at the highest price in the country. In other states, farmers are paid only when the Centre releases its share.

Under the paddy receipt sheet (PRS) loan scheme, farmers are paid for paddy through banks. The state government bears the repayment liability on the farmers, added the minister.