Where Shamsia bats life’s curve balls with new determination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala and India as a whole is a challenging space for persons with disabilities. However, what happens if the system and the government agencies that should aid persons with disabilities turn villain? Shamsia Fathima Moideen has been facing such a situation over the years.

It is not as if she is ineligible! “I am a post-graduate degree holder in commerce and also have a Diploma in Computerised Professional Accounting Course (C-PAC),” says Shamsia.

A native of Thodupuzha, Shamsia suffers from brittle bone disease and is a wheelchair user. But the disease hasn’t doused her spirit to fight for her right to live a dignified life.

“I have 70 per cent disability. And the government does provide people with disabilities with job reservations. But if you are to take a survey of the government departments in the state, you won’t find people like me working in any capacity,” says Shamsia.

Shamsia’s bad luck began when she applied for jobs advertised by the government departments. “I would clear the tests and then get the interview call letter. However, at the interview, they would tell me that I was not suitable for the job. The reason? I won’t be able to go around and pick up files!”

Another issue they highlighted was that if they were to appoint her, they would have to create another post — a helper to aid her in daily work. “It would be an additional financial burden on the company or department. Hence, they would reject me,” she adds.