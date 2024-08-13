Thiruvananthapuram: Woman helps husband abuse minor; couple held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a bizarre crime, a woman facilitated her husband’s abuse of a minor girl in their neighbourhood to save their marriage. The husband forced the woman to help him after he discovered her extramarital affair. The Attingal police on Monday arrested a young couple for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl for the past four years, since April 2021.

The couple was booked under relevant sections of the Pocso Act and remanded to judicial custody.

The man forced his wife to groom the girl for him to take vengeance, the police said. Goaded by her husband, the woman befriended the girl and brought her in touch with him.

“After discovering that the wife had an extramarital affair, her husband forced her to facilitate the abuse of the girl. He threatened her, saying that was the only way to save their marriage.

After being continually pressed by her husband, the woman agreed to cooperate with his scheme.

She developed a deep friendship with the girl and lured her into the trap. She escorted the girl to their house and helped her husband abuse her on multiple occasions,” a police officer said.

The harrowing episode had a telling effect on the girl’s mental health. She became reticent and gloomy and the teachers of her school noticed the changes in her.

It was on the insistence of one of her teachers that a counsellor was brought in to handle the matter.

During the counselling session, the girl revealed her ordeal, following which the police was apprised of the happening. The couple confessed to their crime during questioning, police sources said.

Case details

