Kerala government sanctions Rs 18L for PR exercise in five states

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is grappling with the rehabilitation of survivors of the Wayanad twin landslides, the government gave administrative sanction of Rs 18.19 lakh for screening its unique achievements and models of development and welfare measures in other states.

The order issued by the Information and Public Relations Department on August 2 said the amount could be spent on screening theatre advertisements in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi.

The sanction was accorded in accordance with the recommendation of the Inter State Public Relations Plan to screen the achievements of the government and the models of Kerala’s welfare and developmental activities into 90-second videos. The five states were selected on the basis of the sizeable Malayalee population in these states. It was also decided to screen the advertorial videos in 100 theatres.

The amount of Rs 18.19 lakh was sanctioned for screening the videos for 28 days. The Congress has come out against the government decision terming it as prodigal at the time of a disaster. State Congress president K Sudhakaran in a statement said the government action of wasting public money in the name of advertisement was unconscionable.