Khadi board gets KSFE order to supply 25,000 sarees, dhotis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Khadi Village Industry Board has been awarded with an order to supply 25,000 traditional sarees (settu mundu) and double dhotis to Kerala State Financial Enterprise (KSFE). They are to be probably given as an Onam festival gift.

Khadi Board Vice Chairman P Jayarajan and KSFE Chairman K Vardarajan announced the details at a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The Onam fair of the Khadi Board will start from August 19 at Ayyan Kali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the fair and felicitate the winners of the KSFE Galaxy Chitties.

“New generation digital printed dresses will be available for the customers in the Onam season”, said P Jayarajan. “In the last financial year the board could sell `60 crores of goods,” he added.