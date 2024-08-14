Satheesan meets Kerala CM, demands rehabilitation package for Vilangad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has urged the government to come out with a special package for Vilangad in Kozhikode, where landslides wreaked major damage. Satheesan met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Tuesday, and handed over a detailed memorandum.

The Congress leader told the CM that he had visited Vilangad where the gravity of the disaster was much more than what has been reported so far. While the state has given its full attention to Wayanad, the situation in Vilangad should not be ignored, he said.

In his petition, Satheesan pointed out that, as per the government’s official data, at least 24 landslides have been reported in one village. However, the local residents say at least 40 landslides have occurred. One person died and many others were injured. “About 21 houses were fully damaged while more than 150 houses have become non-inhabitable.

The government should provide people who incurred such losses with new houses as part of a rehabilitation package. Farmers also bore the brunt to a great extent due to crop loss. They should be given adequate compensation. The government should take steps to write off the agri loans taken by the farmers here.

Vilangad has many teak farmers. There’s still confusion over whether their compensation would come from the forest department or the agriculture department. This should be resolved,” said the petition.

He further pointed out that there has been other damages to public properties. “Seven bridges and several roads were damaged in the landslides. Immediate steps should be taken to reconstruct them. The bridge at Vilangad has become weak and it needs to be reconstructed,” Satheesn added. He also attached a report prepared by Vilangad panchayat regarding the total damage.