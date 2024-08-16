Man stabbed to death by friend during drunken brawl in Beemapally beach, Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man from Beemapally was stabbed to death by his accomplice during a drunken brawl in the early hours of Friday. The victim, Shibili, a habitual offender recently released from prison after being detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA), was murdered by his friend Hijaz, a 22-year-old with a criminal record.

The incident took place at the Beemapally beach, where the two men were reportedly having a drinking session on Thursday night. According to police sources, an altercation broke out between the two, eventually leading to Shibili’s murder. Both men were known to have been involved in several criminal cases, including theft.

The Poonthura police have launched an investigation to apprehend Hijaz, who is currently on the run. This marks the second murder of a criminal in Thiruvananthapuram district in recent days. Last Friday, Joy of Kuttiani was hacked to death by a gang at Powdikonam. Joy was allegedly killed by a group involved in illegal soil mining, with whom he had a personal enmity.