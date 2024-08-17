History-sheeter beaten to death in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state capital woke up to a second murder in 10 days, as a 40-year-old was beaten to death at Beemapally in the wee hours of Friday. This happened barely days after a notorious gangster was fatally hacked by an armed gang in Sreekaryam police station limit last week.

Shibili, a resident of Pathekkar in Beemapally, was beaten to death by two youngsters, who are siblings, after an altercation. The murder occurred on Beemapally beach and one of the accused, Enas, who is also a resident of the locality, was reportedly taken into custody. His brother Enad is said to be absconding.

The Poonthura police said Enas and Enad had previous enmity with Shibili, who was released from jail two weeks ago after being arrested in a criminal case. The brothers picked up a row with Shibili on Thursday evening. Following this, the two again crossed paths with Shibili by midnight following which there was a fight that culminated in the cold-blooded murder.

Shibili, according to the cops, had about 20 criminal cases against him. He was predominantly involved in theft and drug cases.

The accused had only petty cases against them. The police sources said Shibili’s body bore two injuries and several contusion marks. The sources said the local residents have mentioned about presence of a few more people in the area before the murder and the police are verifying this claim. Sources said they have come across such statements from the public and it’s yet to be learnt whether more people are involved in the crime.