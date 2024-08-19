Kerala Police intensify search for murder case accused

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the murder of a history sheeter at Beemapally on Friday has intensified the search for the second accused Enad.

Police suspect that he could be hiding in Tamil Nadu and hope to make his arrest very soon. The prime accused and Enad’s brother Enas was nabbed on Friday evening from Tirunelveli.

Sources said the duo, after murdering Shibili, a habitual offender hailing from Muttathara, fled the city separately. The suspects are from Beemapally and they have relatives in Tamil Nadu.

The cops have so far questioned about 50 people in a bid to check whether more people are involved in the murder.

Two of the men, who were with Shibili sometime before the murder, were taken into custody by Poonthura police. However, it was revealed that they were invited by the deceased for a booze party and after consuming liquor, they left.

Sources said that during the probe it was revealed from their phone call list that they were in fact invited by Shibili and they had left the place much before the murder took place.

“Enas’s statement is also the same. He said he committed the murder with his brother. Only after taking Enad into custody can we match their statements and check if there are any contradictions,” said a police source.