Thiruvananthapuram lad Siddharth makes India proud in International Earth Science Olympiad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram city lad Siddharth Kumar Gopal who represented India at the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) held in Beijing, China, has won a gold medal in the International Team Field Investigation event. The 16-year-old lost gold by a whisker, by 2 marks, in the individual event in the IESO. But that has not deterred him and he is contesting in yet another global event, the Non-Trivial Fellowship, an 8-week online fellowship for children in the age group of 14 - 20 years to start an impactful research to solve the world’s most pressing problems.

The IESO is one of the 13 Olympiads that are held every year and individual countries send their teams to compete. Subjects like Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Informatics, Astronomy, Coding Olympiad, etc. are also tested. In this particular case, there was an offline national-level exam conducted by the Geological Society of India which approximately saw 13,000 children from across the country battling it out.

Twenty children got selected which saw Siddharth being the only child from south India to enter the next round. He along with 19 children from across the country took part in an orientation-cum-selection camp held at Shillong’s North Eastern Hill University. Siddharth topped the camp and became part of the Indian team.