Man killed in hit-and-run accident on national highway Kallambalam, Thiruvananthapuram

Vinod, a welder from Mudapuram, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning, and police are seeking the vehicle involved using CCTV footage
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man identified as Vinod, 43, from Mudapuram in Chirayinkeezhu, died in a hit-and-run accident on the national highway at Kallambalam early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 3 am when Vinod, a welder, was walking along the road and was struck by a vehicle that did not stop and fled the scene.

The Kallambalam police arrived at the scene and transported Vinod’s body to the hospital. "We have initiated an investigation to locate the vehicle involved," said a police spokesperson. The police have also collected CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation.

Vinod is survived by his wife Asha and their children, Vyshnavi and Vishnu.

