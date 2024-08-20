Man killed in hit-and-run accident on national highway Kallambalam, Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man identified as Vinod, 43, from Mudapuram in Chirayinkeezhu, died in a hit-and-run accident on the national highway at Kallambalam early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 3 am when Vinod, a welder, was walking along the road and was struck by a vehicle that did not stop and fled the scene.

The Kallambalam police arrived at the scene and transported Vinod’s body to the hospital. "We have initiated an investigation to locate the vehicle involved," said a police spokesperson. The police have also collected CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation.

Vinod is survived by his wife Asha and their children, Vyshnavi and Vishnu.