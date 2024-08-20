Safety protocol in medical colleges: Veena George sets Dec 31 deadline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George has committed to enhancing security at medical colleges, setting a deadline of December 31 for full implementation of the required protocols. This decision came after a meeting on Monday with medical college principals, superintendents, house surgeons, and postgraduate students.

Despite the government’s introduction of the Code Grey protocol — a global standard designed to prevent incidents in healthcare settings — many colleges have only partially implemented it. The recent rape and murder of a medical student in Kolkata has intensified calls for a faster rollout of these security measures.

In response to these concerns, Veena directed that all aspects of the Code Grey protocol be completed by December 31. She also mandated that basic requirements, such as restrooms in hospitals, be addressed within 20 days. Hospitals are to conduct a security audit within the next week.