Tourism stakeholders call for revamp & reopening of Varkala Cliff pathway

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In response to the indefinite closure of the pathway on Varkala Cliff, which is the lifeline of the tourism destination, owing to erosion and structural instability, the tourism stakeholders are calling for its immediate reconstruction and reopening. Following a series of cliff collapses, the pathway was closed by the Varkala Municipality following directions from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The closure has put hundreds of tourism-related establishments on the North Cliff close to the helipad in jeopardy.

With Onam around the corner, the Varkala Tourism Development Authority (VTDA) is calling for urgent interventions from the authorities for the revival of the destination.

To discuss various issues pertaining to Varkala, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will be meeting the stakeholders and the authorities on Tuesday. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has also given a preliminary report for the conservation and protection of the cliff to the district collector. On Monday, a team led by the district collector visited Varkala as part of a field survey to review the present situation of the cliff.

The North Cliff being a major attraction for visitors and tourists arriving at Varkala, the stakeholders are urging the authorities to take up the reconstruction work.

“We will be meeting the tourism minister today. We are ready to undertake measures to reinforce and maintain the pathway, including installation of proper railings and enhancement safety features,” said Sanjay Sahadaven, advisor to VTDA.

Recently, VTDA has unveiled its new initiative ‘Go Varkala’, which focuses on promoting health and wellness tourism. As part of this project, the association has proposed the construction of a 9-km beach pathway stretching from Aliyirkkam to Kappil.

According to VTDA, the Varkala municipality authorities are not giving permission to take up the conservation of the pathway. “There are hundreds of shops and trade establishments including resorts. Natural erosion is threatening the stability and safey of the pathway. We want to revive it and ensure the safety of the visitors and keep our businesses alive,” said Sanjay.

The VTDA has also called for the establishment of a comprehensive waste management and drainage system to reduce environmental impact and maintain the natural beauty of the cliff and surrounding beaches.

Following orders from DDMA, the Varkala municipality has served notices to many illegal establishments on the North Cliff. Hundreds of traders running handicraft shops, and small resorts have been served with notices giving an ultimatum of 15 days to wind up business. A senior official of Varkala municipality said that the council had taken steps to vacate many cases in the tribunal so that further action could be taken. “In the past six months, five or six fresh cases have been filed against the notices served by the municipalities. We will be holding hearings with the parties whom we served notices before knocking out the structures,” said the official.

Environmental activists are criticising the municipal authorities for allowing illegal constructions to mushroom causing destruction to the cliff. Sanjeev S J of Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC) alleged that many major illegal constructions have come up in other parts and the municipality authorities are turning a blind eye.

“Many new constructions especially resorts with swimming pools on the edge of the cliff have come up recently and the local body is slapping notices for namesake and giving ample time for the violators to move court. This has been happening for so many years,” said Sanjeev.