CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Only Onam Week festivities cancelled, rest will take place as usual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Artists and traders should not worry about loss of income during Onam, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference here on Tuesday. “Only the Onam week celebrations by the government have been cancelled. The rest will take place as usual. Hence, artists, traders and the public will not face difficulties,” he added.

The CM hoped that Onam, the festival of unity and brotherhood, would provide encouragement to the state to stand in solidarity with Wayanad. Pinarayi said free Onam kits would be given to all AAY card holders under the Public Distribution System. About six lakh people will get the kit comprising 13 essential commodities. The government will spend Rs 36 crore for this.

The Supplyco will organise Onam fairs where essential commodities will be sold at subsidised prices. The Onam fairs will be held at all district headquarters from September 6 and at all taluk headquarters from September 10 to 14. Organic vegetables produced in the state will be sold at the fairs. As many as 13 essential commodities will be sold at subsidised prices through the Maveli Store outlets. Branded products will also be available at discounted prices.