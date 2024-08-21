Kerala YC vice-president Abin Varkey approaches DGP, women’s panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Youth Congress vice-president Abin Varkey has filed a complaint with DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, demanding a case against the perpetrators named in the Hema Committee report.

The DGP has forwarded Abin’s complaint to the ADGP (law and order) and has requested an assessment of the possibility of taking legal action against the guilty. Additionally, Abin has submitted a complaint to the State Women’s Commission chairperson.

Abin has emphasised the need to expose the sexual exploitation prevalent in the Malayalam film industry. He highlighted the seriousness of the findings in the Hema Committee report, stressing that minors are also victims of sexual exploitation.

“A case should be filed against the individuals involved in casting couch, and their names should be disclosed,” said Abin in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather has announced that the women’s wing of the INC (Indian National Congress) will be organising a protest march to the DGP’s office on Wednesday at 10:30am. In anticipation of the protest, Jebi has urged the state government to assign a woman IPS officer to lead the inquest.