'M A Oommente Theranjedutha Lekhanangal' released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MP Shashi Tharoor released M A Oommente Theranjedutha Lekhanangal, a collection of articles by noted economist M A Oommen, on Wednesday. “He could take economics beyond statistics and link it with people’s everyday life. His observation on the simultaneous growth of inequality and development gains much relevance in present times,” Tharoor said.

The publisher of the collection is the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, while CDS professor Dr J Devika received the first copy. Devika said Oommen introduced economist Amartya Sen’s thoughts to the people of Kerala. Planning Board member K Ravi Raman introduced the book. K P Kannan, former director of the Centre for Development Studies, presided over the event and Dr K J Joseph, director, GIFT, welcomed the gathering. Dr K N Harilal, president, Kerala Economic Association and Parishad president B Ramesh spoke at the event.