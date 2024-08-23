Kerala government focused on making Thiruvananthapuram a global automotive tech hub: P Rajeeve

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noting that Kerala has seen major growth across various sectors, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the government is now focused on making the capital a global automotive technology hub. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Acsia Technologies’ new global headquarters, research and development centre at the Embassy Taurus TechZone in Technopark, the minister said Kerala has achieved the required level of digital literacy and that the global automotive conclave, scheduled for November in Thiruvananthapuram, will be a key milestone in advancing the development in automotive technologies.

“The government of Kerala will assure that young people will receive the technical training needed to fully leverage these opportunities,” added Minister P Rajeeve. During the event, he also launched Acsia Copilot, named ‘Lila,’ a generative AI-based developer assistant for automotive software by generating code for a speedometer. In his welcome address, Jijimon Chandran, founder and CEO of Acsia, said that the world’s leading automakers trust Acsia to keep their production programmes on track.

Former BMW vice president Stefan Juraschek joined Acsia Technologies as its strategic advisor and delivered the special address.

AUTOMATIVE TECH ROUNDTABLE

The state Industries Department will make Thiruvananthapuram an automotive hub, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The department will also organise an automotive technology roundtable ahead of the Global Investor Meet in which BMW will be a participant. The minister said this after a meeting with the representatives of BMW.